Newscast – Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

- The state board in charge of redrawing Alaska’s legislative districts is kicking off a series of open house-style public hearings on proposed maps this Monday in Juneau,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy made two big announcements this week about how the state is managing COVID-19,
- Even though Juneau is experiencing its biggest COVID surge of the pandemic, schools are open, and sports and other afterschool activities are happening in person. But statewide, officials say the Delta variant is hitting kids hard.
- The State of Alaska reported a new single-day case record today of more than seventeen hundred resident COVId-19 cases, along with 44 deaths over the past year that were linked to the virus.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.