Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, September 23rd : MC MoHagani Magnetek: Poetry that packs a punch.

On her website, MC MoHagani Magnetek describes herself as a writer, poet, activist, politician and a force of nature.

MC MoHagani Magnetek says she likes her rhymes to explode on impact.

On this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, she talks with Christina Michelle about her struggles as a Black woman on a transgender journey — in search for her authentic self — through her poetry and well, like the name says, through her “magnetic” personality.

Listen to the program:

(Please note: This show originally aired on April 29, 2021) 

You can hear Culture Rich Conversations every Thursday at 3:00 p.m on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

