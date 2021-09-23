Friday, September 24th: Juneau Montessori School acknowledges building’s BIA history. Juneau Jazz and Classics inaugural fall concert series. Juneau Audubon Society birdwatch.  

The building, which now houses the Juneau Montessori School in Douglas, is a place where old traumas linger from its days as a Bureau of Indian Affairs School.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at what’s being done to acknowledge the school’s history. How healing the past is the key to healing the future.

Also on this program:

A preview of the Juneau Jazz and Classics new fall festival.

The Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch, spotlighting three birds: Pine Siskin, Black-billed Magpie and White-winged Crossbill.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.