Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

- State health officials reported another 41 Juneau residents who have tested positive for COVID-19,
- Alaska broke its daily COVID-19 record on Wednesday,
- Over half of all beds at Central Peninsula Hospital are now occupied by COVID-19 patients and the hospital is almost a third overcapacity,
- A deadline has passed for local candidates and issues groups all over the state to disclose their campaign finances ahead of local elections on Oct. 5,
- At the latest Juneau COVID-19 community update, people had a lot of questions. Juneau health officials spent about an hour answering them,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy painted a stark picture of the state’s COVID-19 woes as a surge in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 put hospitals in crisis mode. He announced Wednesday the state has contracted 400 additional healthcare workers from the Lower-48.
