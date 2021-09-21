Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

- Alaskans can expect to start seeing $1,100 PFD payments hit their bank accounts in mid-October,
- A Canadian mining company is exploring claims near the small town of Pelican on Chichagof Island,
- Every 10 years, states redraw their political district maps to keep them up-to-date with shifts in populations. In Alaska, a five-member Redistricting Board draws the map and where the board draws the lines will have big implications on who gets elected,
- State officials say 46 more Juneau residents and visitors have tested positive for COVID-19,
- An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau shows no sign of improvement.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.