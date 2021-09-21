KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

by

  • Alaskans can expect to start seeing $1,100 PFD payments hit their bank accounts in mid-October,
  • A Canadian mining company is exploring claims near the small town of Pelican on Chichagof Island,
  • Every 10 years, states redraw their political district maps to keep them up-to-date with shifts in populations. In Alaska, a five-member Redistricting Board draws the map and where the board draws the lines will have big implications on who gets elected,
  • State officials say 46 more Juneau residents and visitors have tested positive for COVID-19,
  •  An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau shows no sign of improvement.
