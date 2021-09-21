Watch: Juneau officials give latest COVID-19 update

CBJ COVID-19 Community Update COVID-19 Community Update September 21, 2021 Posted by City and Borough of Juneau on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Juneau officials will hold a COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today.

You can watch the meeting through Zoom or Facebook live. You can also call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

Health officials will give a presentation and answer questions from community members afterward.

Over the weekend, Juneau officials reported 95 positive cases and the death of a Juneau resident. Yesterday, they also reported that there are “roughly 193 active cases” in Juneau.

Officials identified a few trends in how the virus is spreading — social gatherings, households, Juneau schools, daycares, some workplaces and travel.

Vaccines are still effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19. 80% of Juneau residents eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated and 69% of the total population is vaccinated.