Here are the first 2 winners of Alaska’s $49K COVID vaccine lottery

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Dimond Center in August 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The first two winners of the state of Alaska’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes were announced on Thursday. Their prize: $49,000 in either cash or scholarships.

Alaska Chamber president Kati Capozzi announced the winners live on Facebook.

“Carin Kircher of Valdez for the Alaskans that are 18 and above and Ethan Benton of Kodiak for Alaskans 12 to 17,” Capozzi said. “And in addition, Ethan’s guardian received their vaccine, so they’re the recipient of $10,000 cash.”

Give AK a Shot Winners Announcement

The Alaska Chamber announces the first winners of its weekly vaccine incentive sweepstakes.

Posted by Alaska Chamber on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The sweepstakes is part of a collaboration between the state Department of Health and Social Services, the Alaska Chamber and the Alaska 529 education savings plan in an effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Residents age 18 and up are eligible for a $49,000 cash prize, while children between 12 and 17 can enter for a scholarship for the same amount.

The Alaska Chamber will hold two drawings for the cash prizes every Thursday through Oct. 30. Alaska residents who submit proof that they got the first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine during the previous week to GiveAKaShot.com will be entered into the drawing.

A separate final drawing will be held for Alaskans who received their vaccine before Sept. 2.

Capozzi said the Alaska Chamber sees the sweepstakes as a way to help boost the state’s economy.

“Our mission is to promote a healthy business environment and we need to get Alaskans back to being healthy to get our economy back on track,” Capozzi said.

She said more than 4,300 Alaskans received their first vaccination shot last week.

“Of those, 1,742 entered to win at GiveAKashot.com,” Capozzi said. “That means just under 40% of Alaskans who got vaccinated chose to enter.”

