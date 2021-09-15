KTOO

Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Woodsy Owl turns 50. Juneau Makerspace fundraiser. Meet Juneau romance writer Lindy Miller

Woodsy Owl turns 50 on September 15, the day the U.S. Agriculture launched the “Give a hoot. Don’t Pollute” campaign. The Tongass National Forest is celebrating this milestone with a number of events.

With his slogan “Give a hoot. Don’t pollute,” Woodsy Owl seems ageless. But the mascot for the U.S. Forest Service turns fifty on September 15. On  this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how this milestone will be celebrated at the Mendenhall Glacier.

Also on Juneau Afternoon:

  • Juneau Makerspace’s fundraiser to make space for artistic passion projects
  • And how the very act of writing about passion has become profitable for one Juneau writer. Lindy Miller will talk about her latest romance novel, which is about to become a movie.

Sheli DeLaney is your host on this episode of Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

