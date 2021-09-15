Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

- Lawmakers decided on an $1,100 permanent fund dividend for Alaskans on the last day of a special session,
- The Juneau Assembly has committed $700,000 to converting a local warehouse into a ballot processing center to hold elections by-mail,
- The U.S. Coast Guard reported encountering Chinese warships within 50 miles of the Aleutians in August,
- Scientists are seeing a massive phytoplankton bloom in the Gulf of Alaska,
- Alaska’s redistricting board recently drew new political boundaries that place four sitting House members in two districts, that’s because the the new maps put two lawmakers homes in different districts than they currently are — in one case by just a few hundred yards.
- Alaska health officials say the mu variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 does not appear to be spreading in the state.
