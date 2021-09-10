Thursday, September 9th: The impact of Black Fraternities and Sororities

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau looks at the role Black fraternities and sororities have played in promoting college and career success.

Join host Christina Michelle for a conversation with Brian Compton, a member of Phi Beta Sigma — and Keisha Allen, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, who share their knowledge about the impact of Black fraternities and sororities.

Juneau Afternoon airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7. Thursday’s programs are produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Listen to the program. Please note, this show originally aired on April 7, 2021