Newscast – Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

- Under the first draft of a state redistricting plan Southeast Alaska keeps all four of its current House seats despite losing population in most of those constituencies since 2010,
- Wrangell’s newspaper is having a changing of the guard,
- Eagle River Republican Senator Lora Reinbold has been excused from attending Senate floor sessions starting this weekend through next January because she has been banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a mask and says she doesn’t have another way to get to Juneau,
- The number of Alaskans hospitalized with COVID-19 reach a new high in a string of record totals this week
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.