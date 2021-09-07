Watch: Juneau officials give latest on COVID-19 response

Juneau officials will hold a COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the meeting on this post, via Zoom or Facebook Live. You can also call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

The city reported 80 new cases Tuesday — 79 residents and one nonresident. There are four people currently hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, the Juneau School District reported seven people tested positive and were infectious while in school. These cases include: three at Harborview Elementary; one at Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley; two at Thunder Mountain High School and one at Mendenhall River Community School.

One class at Harborview has been quarantined. The case at Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley is under investigation. One class at Mendenhall River Community School has also been quarantined.

All classes at Thunder Mountain High School are on a regular schedule.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 2,148 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.