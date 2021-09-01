Wednesday, September 1st: Spruce Root House update. Juneau Police Department monthly check-in. Reopening the Juneau Arts and Culture Center

Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, which means Spruce Root House in Tlingit, opened its doors to homeless teens and other young adults in need of shelter this summer. The name takes its inspiration from the spruce trees that cling to the mountain sides, which grow tall and manage to put down roots under some of the most challenging growing conditions. In a video, X̲’unei Lance Twitchell, a Tlingit scholar, explains the thinking behind the name in Tlingit.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, an update on how the new program is working.

Also, today:

What’s on the Juneau Police Department’s radar screen for the month of September

Re-opening the Juneau Arts and Culture Center: How you can help.

