KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

by

  • Most commercial property owners in Juneau are smarting from their tax bills this year after the city raised the assessed value of their land by 50%, and hundreds of them are fighting it,
  • Tlingit artist and Juneau local Kaasteen Jill Meserve recently had her beadwork featured in the Native comedy series Reservation Dogs,
  • Juneau Board of Education meetings could begin with a land acknowledgement soon.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications