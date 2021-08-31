KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau

Juneau sees highest single-day case count since start of pandemic

by

A blue sign with off white lettering that says: "Masks & physical distancing required" in all capital letters.
A sign in Juneau reminding people about mask and physical distancing requirements. (Bridget Dowd/KTOO)

The state health department flagged 72 new COVID-19 cases in Juneau on Tuesday. That is the highest number of cases for one day that the City and Borough of Juneau has seen for the entire pandemic. 

Sixty-three residents and nine nonresidents were newly identified, but there isn’t much more information available than that. 

Juneau’s emergency operations planning chief Robert Barr says that the high case count may be because the state health department is behind in reporting new cases. 

“They have been backed up, they’re playing data catch up. You know, there aren’t case counts reported over the weekend, so we do see bigger single-day case counts on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the data backlog,” Barr said.

Barr says Wednesday’s case counts may be high as well, but the Emergency Operations Center isn’t making any plans yet to raise the community’s risk level. 

Three people are being treated for the virus at Bartlett Regional Hospital. 

The Juneau school district reports that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 and were infectious while at school, one at Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley and one at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé. All classes at both schools are still operating as usual. 

Statewide, the health department identified 634 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, four residents and two nonresidents. So far, 431 Alaskans and 13 nonresidents visiting the state have died from COVID-19. 

Read next

In Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, rapid testing helped slow fall COVID surge

Widespread use of serial rapid testing changed the course of the pandemic in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

State Office Building Fourth Street entrance 2021 01 22

Shifting patchwork of COVID policies leaves public employees anxious

Some are worried about catching the virus and bringing it home to their unvaccinated kids. Others are concerned about working with unmasked colleagues in confined spaces.

Ketchikan High School closes after reporting COVID-19 cases; charter school sends upper grades home

The Ketchikan High School principal sent an email to parents Monday morning saying that more COVID-19 cases had been discovered and that students would be sent home immediately. The principal of Ketchikan Charter said the school was notified early Monday morning that someone associated with the school had tested positive over the weekend.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications