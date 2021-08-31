Juneau sees highest single-day case count since start of pandemic

The state health department flagged 72 new COVID-19 cases in Juneau on Tuesday. That is the highest number of cases for one day that the City and Borough of Juneau has seen for the entire pandemic.

Sixty-three residents and nine nonresidents were newly identified, but there isn’t much more information available than that.

Juneau’s emergency operations planning chief Robert Barr says that the high case count may be because the state health department is behind in reporting new cases.

“They have been backed up, they’re playing data catch up. You know, there aren’t case counts reported over the weekend, so we do see bigger single-day case counts on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the data backlog,” Barr said.

Barr says Wednesday’s case counts may be high as well, but the Emergency Operations Center isn’t making any plans yet to raise the community’s risk level.

Three people are being treated for the virus at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The Juneau school district reports that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 and were infectious while at school, one at Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley and one at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé. All classes at both schools are still operating as usual.

Statewide, the health department identified 634 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, four residents and two nonresidents. So far, 431 Alaskans and 13 nonresidents visiting the state have died from COVID-19.