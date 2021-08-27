KTOO

Newscast – Aug. 27, 2021

  • It has been three months since a cyber attack crippled the state health department’s systems and for Alaskans who need vital records — this has put things on hold,
  • Strolling around one of Juneau’s sandy beaches you might see footprints, remnants of bonfires, or a variety of birds but what about what’s underneath the sand,
  • Denali National Park has canceled its annual road lottery,
  • A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in a months-long investigation over a string of arsons near Fairbanks,
  • Booking is now open for winter ferry service on the Alaska Marine Highway System
