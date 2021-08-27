17-year-old charged in Two-Rivers, Pleasant Valley arsons

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the months-long investigation of intentionally set fires in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area east of Fairbanks.

That’s according to a written statement from Alaska State Troopers posted Friday morning. The boy — named only as “J.G.” in the statement — will be tried as an adult on multiple charges of arson, burglary and criminal mischief, troopers said.

The iconic Two Rivers Lodge burned early Monday, and investigators later found surveillance footage at a local gas station that showed J.G. filling a gas can, troopers said.

“After search warrants were obtained for J.G.’s house, electronics, and vehicle, additional digital and physical evidence was uncovered by investigators,” the statement said.

At least 11 structures — including commercial, residential and community buildings — have burned as a result of arson in the area since May.

Troopers and the state Fire Marshal’s Office arrested the boy Thursday night, and he was taken to Fairbanks Youth Facility, the statement said.