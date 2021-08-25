KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

by

  • A tugboat hauling a barge with construction equipment in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel lost control on Wednesday afternoon, hitting the Douglas Bridge,
  • Family members and other volunteer searchers say they found items that belong to an Oregon man who is missing in Juneau,
  • The campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ended,
  • Soon, Bartlett Regional Hospital workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19,
  • With full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some parents are asking if pediatricians can vaccinate kids under 12 as an “off label” use of the drug.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications