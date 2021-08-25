KTOO

Election Coverage | Juneau | Local Government

Juneau residents weigh in on permanent shift to vote-by-mail

by

Inside the Anchorage Election Center in October 2020, Juneau City Clerk Beth McEwen gestures to the sorter being used to process ballot envelopes in Juneau’s local election. If a new measure goes through, Juneau would have its own secure space and ballot processing equipment for the city’s 2022 election. (Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

On Monday, five Juneau residents weighed in on a proposal that supports a permanent shift to voting by mail in local elections.

Four people who spoke during the public hearing with the Juneau Assembly supported the shift. Claire Richardson shared a particularly inconvenient voting experience that influenced her support.

“I remember Oct. 6, 1998, waddling down from Med-Surg to the elections in the hospital at Bartlett where we were allowed to vote in the municipal elections. And I was in labor. I voted that morning and gave birth that afternoon,” Richardson said.

That situation would have been a lot easier to avoid during Juneau’s first by-mail election last year. The election had the highest voter turnout in 20 years.

The Juneau Assembly decided to go to mail-in ballots last year largely to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Amid pandemic uncertainty, the Juneau Assembly decided in April to hold this year’s municipal election by mail again.

This fall, voters will have almost three weeks to cast ballots they’ll receive in the mail ahead of Election Day, Oct. 5. Voting in person will still be an option on Election Day, too.

The proposal Richardson and others were weighing in on was whether to spend $700,000 on new election equipment and to renovate a surplus city warehouse into a ballot processing facility.

Juneau engineering officials drew up this floor plan of how a city-owned, surplus warehouse along Thane Road could be converted to a center for processing mailed in ballots starting in the 2022 municipal election.

Without new equipment and a secure space in town, Juneau election officials must fly to Anchorage to process ballots.

If the proposal goes through, election workers expect to be able to process ballots in a warehouse along Thane Road beginning in 2022.

Dave Hanna was the only person who testified with reservations about it.

“You know, whether it’s based in fact or not, vote by mail is kind of a divisive issue,” Hanna said. “Too many people are incensed by the cost. Many aren’t convinced it’s secure. And we need to look at things that we can all agree on instead of promulgating things that are more controversial.”

For two reasons, he said it may also be a bad investment. He pointed out that the proposed site along Thane Road is in an area experts recently identified as being at moderate landslide and avalanche risk. Second, he speculated that blockchain technology and online voting may make the proposed ballot processing center obsolete within a few years.

A second public hearing and the Assembly’s final vote on the spending measure is scheduled for a Sept. 13 meeting.

Read next

The Alaska House Finance Committee discusses an amendment to set the permanent fund dividend amount at $1,100 on Aug. 24, 2021, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Gavel Alaska screen capture)

Alaska House committee lowers proposed PFD amount to $1,100

Committee members said they don’t want to draw more than is outlined under a law that limits how much the state spends in permanent fund earnings each year. 

Garlic

Gardentalk – Cleaning and curing your garlic harvest

Joe Orsi recommends carefully digging the garlic plants out from below, washing the bulbs, and peeling off some of the wrappers before hanging them to dry.

Juneau faces biggest COVID surge yet, and contact tracers can't keep up

Juneau Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said Juneau was seeing case numbers twice as high as during the peak of last November's wave.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications