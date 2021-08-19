With highest monthly case count of the pandemic, Juneau officials raise community risk level

Juneau emergency officials have raised the community risk level to the highest level with all mitigation efforts in place.

This comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly, locally and statewide. City officials say Juneau is averaging between 16 and 17 new cases per day this month, which is the highest rate the area has experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. Last month’s average was around seven new cases per day.

Prior to Wednesday night’s announcement, Juneau was at a modified high risk level with only masks required for mitigation.

New, stricter measures go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. That means:

Masks are required in all public indoor areas and in public outdoor areas where 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.

Indoor gatherings should be limited to 20 people with masks required, but there is no size limit if all individuals are fully vaccinated. Six feet of distancing is recommended for outdoor gatherings.

Bars and restaurants cannot exceed 50% capacity indoors, they must maintain 6 feet of distance between patrons, maintain a list of customers, and close at 11 p.m.

Personal services must be by appointment only with no waiting areas.

Gyms cannot exceed 50% capacity and indoor classes should be limited to fully vaccinated individuals.

Over the past two weeks, more than 260 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Juneau. There were also two deaths — both were being treated for COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

While there have been up to seven people with COVID-19 at Juneau’s hospital at a time, it’s not over patient capacity. But city officials say staffing shortages and supply chain issues will make treating COVID patients more difficult at Bartlett as hospitalizations increase. Also, as hospitals in Anchorage and Seattle fill up, critically ill patients won’t be able to be medevaced from Juneau.

While Juneau’s vaccination rate is high – and individuals who are fully vaccinated are less likely to develop severe illness requiring hospitalization – city officials say there is still a high case positivity in the unvaccinated populations, including children who are unable to be vaccinated.