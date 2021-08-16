Juneau woman with COVID-19 dies at Bartlett Regional Hospital, city officials report 58 more people test positive

Another Juneau woman died of COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital on Sunday night. She was in her 80s. She is the seventh Juneau resident to die from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another 58 new people tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Most of them are residents of Juneau, but two are nonresidents.

Juneau city officials reported Monday that 22 people got the virus through secondary transmission from someone who has already tested positive for the virus. Two people got it through community spread, and they’re still investigating the rest of the cases.

There are two people with COVID-19 being treated at Bartlett.

The state health department reports that 1,063 people — mostly residents — tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. That figure includes 62 nonresidents who tested positive while in Alaska.

More than 66% of Juneau residents are fully vaccinated, though that doesn’t mean they won’t spread the virus. Last week, city data showed some 47% of the new cases over the two-week period ending Aug. 9 were breakthrough cases, or people who were fully vaccinated and caught COVID-19.

It’s difficult to find data on the severity of those infections, but Juneau public health reported to the city that most people who are vaccinated and have gotten COVID-19 say they have symptoms ranging from none at all to a bad cold or sinus infection. Among the partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, people are reporting symptoms ranging from none to severe illness.

Statewide, 94% of all cases and hospitalizations and 97% of all deaths among Alaska residents in the first six months of this year were in people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

Anyone who is 12 years old or older is eligible to get a covid vaccine. In Juneau, call 907-586-6000 or go online to make an appointment.