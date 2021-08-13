Newscast – Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that vulnerable people get a third “booster” dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,
- Dividends are a sticking point for Alaska’s special session,
- An Alaska Native comic artist will release a book heavily influenced by stories passed down to him by his grandmother,
- A shipwreck from decades ago has begun leaking diesel fuel off Kodiak Island. Environmental officials say last month’s massive earthquake may have disturbed he wreck’s resting place at the bottom of Women’s Bay.
