Friday, August 13th: Anniversary of 1993 “miracle” Bering Sea plane crash remembered. Cancer Connection’s “Beat the Odds” fundraiser reaches 30-year milestone. Salmon Beyond Borders enlists Chef Hank Shaw for its Southeast Feast. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

It was Friday the Thirteenth, 28 years ago. Even so, Dave Anderson remembers it like it was yesterday – a plane crash west of Nome, in which he and six others were rescued from the icy waters of the Bering Sea.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Anderson shares his story and reflects on a day that changed his life forever.

Also today:

Cancer Connection’s “Beat the Odds” fundraiser marks 30 years of helping Southeast Alaskans conquer cancer.

Salmon Beyond Borders has enlisted award-winning chef Hank Shaw for its Southeast Feast.

And on this week’s Juneau Audubon Society’s birdwatch: Three birds. All black. But each, very different.

Listen to all the interviews:

Part 1. Pastor Dave Anderson tells the story of surviving a plane crash in the Bering Sea.

Part 2. Emily Ricci talks about how Cancer Connection’s “Beat the Odds” fundraiser has made a difference in her life and for many other cancer survivors.

Part 3. Chef Hank Shaw and Jill Weitz of Salmon Beyond Borders give a preview of the Southeast Feast, a celebration of wild food and wild places.

Part 4. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week with Brenda Wright.

Rhonda McBride hosted this Friday’s edition of Juneau Afternoon. Catch the conversation on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.