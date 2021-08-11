Juneau resident with COVID-19 dies at Bartlett Regional Hospital

A Juneau resident being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital for COVID-19 has died.

Juneau city officials reported on Wednesday that a man in his 60s died at the hospital last Friday, Aug. 6. He is the sixth Juneau resident with COVID-19 to have died during the course of the pandemic.

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. Ten are residents and two are nonresident visitors to the city.

Juneau has 90 active cases of COVID-19. A cluster of cases related to an out-of-town youth sports event is now at 16 active cases. There are four people with the virus being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Statewide, there were 380 new people identified with COVID-19 on Wednesday.