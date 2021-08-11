KTOO

Juneau resident with COVID-19 dies at Bartlett Regional Hospital

A City & Borough of Juneau sign reads "Spread Kindness, Not COVID." Photographed Nov. 26, 2020, at Overstreet Park.
A City & Borough of Juneau sign reads “Spread Kindness, Not COVID.” Photographed Nov. 26, 2020, at Overstreet Park. (Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

A Juneau resident being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital for COVID-19 has died.

Juneau city officials reported on Wednesday that a man in his 60s died at the hospital last Friday, Aug. 6. He is the sixth Juneau resident with COVID-19 to have died during the course of the pandemic.

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. Ten are residents and two are nonresident visitors to the city.

Juneau has 90 active cases of COVID-19. A cluster of cases related to an out-of-town youth sports event is now at 16 active cases. There are four people with the virus being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Chart showing Juneau’s active cases of COVID-19 for the past two weeks. (Screenshot from Juneau COVID-19 dashboard on Aug. 11, 2021)

Statewide, there were 380 new people identified with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

