Ironman triathlon is coming to Alaska for the first time with race in Juneau

The Ironman triathlon is coming to Juneau next year. It will be the first time the event is ever held in Alaska.

The race will be on August 7, 2022. It includes a 2.4-mile swim in Auke Lake, a 112-mile bike ride out the road and a 26.2-mile marathon in the Mendenhall Valley, in that order.

There isn’t even a 112-mile road in Juneau. But Ironman has been planning this race for over nine months now, and they were able to plan a course around the Auke Bay area.

They considered how to get all those bikes here, trail conditions and wildlife. And neither bears nor a lack of a road system to get to Juneau phased organizers.

They are partnering with Travel Juneau to plan the event.

“They’ve done this all over the world, so it really was impressive how much, things we would have considered possibly an obstacle, they’re like, ‘Oh no this is, we’re gonna work it this way,’” said Travel Juneau’s Destination Marketing Manager Kara Tetley.

Tetley said that Juneau has a unique appeal to racers as a travel destination.

“A lot of these athletes, my understanding, is that they are very excited to go to new places and that’s part of how they travel, you know? Their family vacation,” she said.

Up to 1,500 athletes, their family and their friends could be coming to Juneau for the triathlon. Tetley said it will be an economic boost for the city.

“Local businesses will be seeing a lot more visitors. The hotels will be probably full,” she said.

Priority registration begins about a week from now on Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time. You can find out more about the race on the Ironman website.