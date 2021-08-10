KTOO

Northwest | Outdoors | Tourism | Weather

These Minnesotans were having a great canoe trip with their toddler in Northwest Alaska. Then the rains came.

by

Bear Paulsen, Claire Porter, Dashwa Paulsen and Dan Cooke moments after returning to Kotzebue from more than three weeks on the Noatak River. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)

Last month, Kotzebue had its wettest month on record, with more than 5 inches of total precipitation. As rain drenched Northwest Alaska, a small group from Minnesota floated the Noatak River in a canoe, with a toddler in tow.

The Noatak River runs for about 425 miles, winding from Gates of the Arctic National Park through the Noatak National Preserve before flowing into Kotzebue Sound.

Bear Paulsen of Minnesota heard from friends it’d be a beautiful canoe trip, filled with gorgeous scenery and some nice hiking.

“There’s a lot of canoeists in Minnesota because of the Boundary Waters and what have you,” Paulsen said. “And really, what we’ve got is a network of people that’ve paddled various rivers all throughout Canada and Alaska. And so we talked to friends of ours, and they said the Noatak’s a great river. We have other friends that actually took a two-year-old down it.”

With no portages and some nice whitewater, Paulsen felt comfortable bringing along his son Dashwa, who’s just under three. Dashwa’s mother Claire Porter and friend Dan Cooke rounded out the group, who arrived in Kotzebue on July 11.

“We had 12 days of sun — felt like the desert, absolutely gorgeous,” Paulsen said. “We put in up as high as we could; Lucky Six is the name of the area.”

Lucky Six Creek is near the mouth of the Noatak, up by Ambler and Kobuk. Paulsen and company spent most of the time taking in hikes as they slowly moved along the river.

As they decided to pick up their pace along the Noatak, rain clouds above started to have the same idea.

“A few days after we started to move along was when the rain started. We heard 250 percent of average of rainfall, somewhere in that neighborhood,” Paulsen said. “We were deluged.”

Paulsen said adjusting to the rainfall meant monitoring to make sure the water level didn’t reach the group or their gear as they camped.

“We were putting marks and cairns, sticks in the shore, cairns on the shore to measure how far up the river was coming each night,” Paulsen said. “Making sure we didn’t get sunk. And we were continuously wet.”

Claire Porter and her son Dashwa Paulsen stand in a canoe after floating down the Noatak River. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)

Paulsen said while he didn’t expect the level of rainfall his group encountered, they had prepared for less than dry conditions.

“It’s something that you always are aware of that might happen,” Paulsen said. “We didn’t expect … it was pretty surprising to get ten straight days of rain. But we have nice tents, we have a nice bug shelter that keeps us out of the rain when we need to.”

Paulsen said they adjusted their approach slightly, considering they had Dashwa with them. Paulsen said he felt the Noatak was a mellow, more predictable river than others he’d paddled.

“Beyond that, we don’t paddle long days, because otherwise he goes nuts,” Paulsen said. “He starts hitting his mother because he shares the bow with her. He lasts about three hours at a stretch.”

The rainfall made one last strong push at the end of July, before the skies started to part and sunshine fell on the Northwest Arctic. For Paulsen, it was the optimal time to power back to town.

“We were about 20 miles up the Noatak and saying, ‘OK. Do we think we can cross today or  tomorrow morning?’ We kept looking at the forecast saying, ‘I’m pretty sure we can do it,’” Paulsen said. “So, total reprieve, I mean, to be able to paddle up to the hotel.”

The expedition concluded last Thursday as Paulsen and company pulled up to shore from the Kotzebue Sound, right in front of the Nullaġvik Hotel. Looking back, Paulsen said his trip up the Noatak — his first in Alaska — was a little too wet, but the bugs weren’t that bad and he loved it.

Read next

Bitten on hand, Alaskan remembers bear’s bad breath 25 years later

It was the summer of 1996 when William Young — an Alaskan fond of wilderness and solitude — survived an attack by a brown bear.

New public recreation cabin going up behind Petersburg

The wood came from a sawmill in Hoonah. The new cabin replaces one that was further along the alpine ridge, another mile south of town.

Kikkan Randall grew up in Anchorage and helped earn the first gold medal ever for the women’s cross-country ski team. (Photo by Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Kikkan Randall is returning to Anchorage to lead the club she grew up skiing in

Randall has been living in Canada but grew up in Anchorage and won an Olympic gold medal in 2018.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications