Friday, August 6th: McKie Campbell’s new novel, North Coast. Mary McEwan featured at the Juneau Artist’s Gallery. Celebrating 75 years of the Golden North Salmon Derby. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

From legislative staffer — to Governor Wally Hickel’s chief of staff — to Governor Frank Murkowski’s fish and game commissioner, McKie Campbell has worn a lot of political hats over the years.

But on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Campbell will wear his most recent – a writer of outdoor adventure novels, with a little romance thrown in for good measure. Campbell’s latest book, North Coast, is set in Juneau. Read the first chapter: North Coast

Also today:

Mary McEwan, August’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

The Golden North Salmon Derby celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

Listen to the entire show:

Part 1 & 2. McKie Campbell talks about writing Juneau-based adventure novels and weighs in on national politics, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Alaska’s energy future.

Part 3. Mary McEwan sees art as an exploration process.

Part 4. Golden North Salmon Derby celebrates 75th anniversary. Ron Somerville and Shawn Hooton, members of the Territorial Sportsmen, talk about the history of this event and how, since its inception, has provided $1.9 million in scholarships.

Part 5. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society spotlights three birds in her weekly birdwatch: Rock Doves, European Starlings and Fox Sparrows.

Join Rhonda McBride for Friday’sJuneau Afternoon, which airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.