New public recreation cabin going up behind Petersburg

A new U.S. Forest Service recreational cabin is going up this summer on the mountaintop behind Petersburg. The new Raven’s Roost cabin is being built at around 1,800 feet above sea level, at the end of the newly reconstructed Raven Trail.

Jesse West is owner of Rainforest Contracting of Petersburg, the Forest Service’s contractor building the cabin. He says the structure was helicoptered to the mountaintop.

“We built the cabin in our shop and put all the wood finishes on in the shop, and then we broke it down and put it into bundles and then, yeah, we flew it up there in pieces,” West said.

West says he and his crew are getting into good shape hiking the new trail to get up to the work site. Construction started later than planned because of a late spring and heavier snow pack. But he says the work is going well and it’s been fun, with a few challenges.

“Just dealing with a lot of hand digging and removal of rock, those are the big challenges,” he said. “And large timbers, how to handle them and deal with them.”

The wood came from a sawmill in Hoonah. The new cabin replaces one that was further along the alpine ridge, another mile south of town.

“It is actually going to be a really nice spot and cabin, and I think a lot of people will use it,” West said. “It’s a challenging enough hike to feel like you went somewhere.”

Reconstruction of the Raven Trail was done by another company, Oregon Woods, and that work wrapped up this year.

West hopes the cabin will be done by end of October or early November. Once finished, it will be available to rent online, like other forest cabins.