COVID-19 outbreak puts Western Alaska village of Stebbins in lockdown

An outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in the Western Alaska village of Stebbins, as cases continue to rise in the region.

There are currently 31 active coronavirus cases in the community of roughly 600 people, according to a statement Tuesday from the Norton Sound Health Corp. Stebbins is about 120 miles southeast of Nome.

The Stebbins Community Association decided to put the village in lockdown until it goes 14 days without a positive case.

That means a 10-person limit at the local store, a five-person limit at the laundromat and a 10 p.m. curfew. Visiting is no longer allowed between households, there will be no bingo, and everyone must wear a face mask in public, indoor spaces, the community association said.

The health corporation said Stebbins residents 12 and up who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 should immediately go to the clinic for their first shot.

Roughly 41% of Stebbins residents have been fully vaccinated, according to KNOM.

Stebbins also experienced a large COVID-19 outbreak last fall from which it took two months to recover, the health corporation said.