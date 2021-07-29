Orca stranded on Prince of Wales Island

A lone killer whale was reported to have beached itself on Prince of Wales Island Thursday, and federal biologists say they are responding. Video on social media shows people standing around the marine mammal as it lies on seaweed-covered rocks with several boats nearby.

My daughter sent me this of the beached Orca they are trying to help, waiting for the tide to come in. #alaska #orca #savethewhales pic.twitter.com/T5qpWDWyZX — MADART Studios (@MADARTGALLERY) July 29, 2021

NOAA Fisheries spokesperson Julie Fair says the animal is estimated to be about 20 feet long and is a few feet above the tide mark.

“The high tide is supposed to occur at 5:30 p.m. this late afternoon, so we are hoping that the whale will be able to free itself at that point,” Fair said.

She said a NOAA law enforcement officer is en route to identify and assess the whale’s condition while good Samaritans stand by.

“There is a vessel nearby who reported the stranding, and the captain and crew of that vessel are keeping their distance from the whale. But we did authorize them to use a seawater pump to keep the whale wet and to sort of keep any birds away from it,” Fair said.

Authorities aren’t saying where exactly the killer whale is stranded. It’s a federal offense to come too close or in any way harass a marine mammal.

“We are definitely asking people to please avoid the area and keep your distance. This is a stranded live killer whale. We don’t know which population is from, and we are trying to identify that,” she said. “It is already stressed, and we wouldn’t want it to get stressed any more.”

The stranded mammal is reportedly calling out, and Fair says other orcas have been spotted in the area.

Strandings of marine mammals can be reported to the NOAA Fisheries Alaska hotline at 877-925-7773.

This is a developing story.