Skill and tradition honored at 60th anniversary World Eskimo-Indian Olympics

The 2021 World Eskimo-Indian Olympics felt nostalgic for many who attended last week. The games were held at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks, which was a throwback to earlier years, and it was also the 60th anniversary of the event.

“I just keep telling myself it’s just another competition,” said Ezra Elisoff, “but on the inside, I’m really ecstatic and excited, because there’s usually a lot of nice faces around.”

Elisoff, 17, who is Tlingit and attends Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, won third place male for the Two Foot High Kick, second place male in One Foot High Kick, third place male Knuckle Hop, second place male in Scissor Broad Jump and first place male in Indian Stick Pull.

The games played at WEIO are a test of the body and spirit, a way to teach preparedness needed for survival in northern communities, according to the pamphlet that’s handed out at the event.

“The Olympics are more of a western-style sport, so it’s like everyone has their own technique that they don’t really share,” said Elisoff. “The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics — it’s an Indigenous sport — and we always think of it as we’re fellow hunters trying to help each other. So, we always give each other advice, because realistically, back when you were hunting with other people, you’d wanna help build them up, because you don’t want them to go home and leave their families hungry.”

For public health safety, many of the events were outside.

But in the evenings, events took place inside the arena with some COVID-19 precautions.

Fans from around Alaska — and visitors from as far as Italy and India —cheered for the competitors, as newly-acquired archival footage from the first WEIO in 1961 played in the background on the big screen. Due to the coronavirus, 2020 was the only year WEIO was canceled since the 1961 games.

Aizah Sullivan, 24, who is Absentee Shawnee, Muscogee Creek of Oklahoma, and Athabascan from Tanana, won first place in the Ear Pull competition.

“Ear Pull is to signify enduring frostbite,” she said. “It’s definitely a sign of self strength and perseverance.”

Sullivan said she felt a little nervous before the competition.

But, she added, “It’s a good nervous, because you know they expect you to be your best.”

“It’s super cool to be able to just compete with someone who’s just been there along their journey for so long… We’re just here to keep our traditions going and pass them down to our young ones and stuff. It’s great. It’s super great.”

A full list of 2021 competition results is available on the WEIO website.