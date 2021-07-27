Wednesday, July 28th: Jon Hays and the Juneau Piano Series. An encore for the Juneau Volunteer Marching Band. Lessons on feeding the future from Juneau Composts.   

If the Wilhelm Schimmel concert piano tucked away at Centennial Hall could talk, it would probably tell you how much craves some musical company.

Jon Hays surely feels the Schimmel’s pain. After all, he helped raise money to bring this fine instrument to Juneau – and founded the Juneau Piano Series, to make sure the Schimmel’s keyboards feel some love.

KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney spent some time with Hays this week as he prepared for his concert this Saturday. On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon… a preview of the workout Hays gave the Schimmel’s ivories.

Also on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon:

The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band is back for an encore performance. Why you won’t want to miss their Conductor’s Choice concert during the Fresh Air Market on August 7 th .

. How to treat your soil with some TLC. Juneau Composts’ Lisa Daugherty will share some of her secrets.

