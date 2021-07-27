KTOO

Troopers: 2 killed in Chugach plane crash

A mountain in Chugach State Park. Troopers did not immediately release a location for the crash. (Paxson Woelber/Creative Commons)

Troopers say two adults in the plane that crashed in the Chugach mountains Monday were killed.

According to an online report, troopers were notified of an overdue plane Monday just after 8 p.m. and found the wreckage of a plane around 11 p.m. They say the plane left an Anchorage airport and traveled up the Knik River Valley toward Knik Glacier and Lake George before heading into Chugach State Park.

Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said Tuesday morning that the plane, a 1982 Cessna 172P, departed from Merrill Field Airport earlier in the day.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records and the tail number provided by McDaniel, the aircraft belongs to Angel Aviation, a flight school and aircraft rental company.

Troopers did not give the exact location of the crash. Recovery efforts begin Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

