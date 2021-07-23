KTOO

Newscast – Friday, July 23, 2021

  • Juneau got its first visit from a large cruise ship since 2019, residents have mixed feelings about the ship’s arrival amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases,
  • Kelly Tshibaka is campaigning to unseat U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and she is pitching herself as the rightful Republican in the race,
  • A wave of coronavirus infections in the small Prince William Sound community of Cordova has temporarily shut down a seafood processing plant and led to a mask mandate for city workers,
  • Juneau singer and songwriter Erin Heist has released her first solo album, she says it was spared by a resolution she made last year.
