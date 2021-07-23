Newscast – Friday, July 23, 2021

- Juneau got its first visit from a large cruise ship since 2019, residents have mixed feelings about the ship’s arrival amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases,
- Kelly Tshibaka is campaigning to unseat U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and she is pitching herself as the rightful Republican in the race,
- A wave of coronavirus infections in the small Prince William Sound community of Cordova has temporarily shut down a seafood processing plant and led to a mask mandate for city workers,
- Juneau singer and songwriter Erin Heist has released her first solo album, she says it was spared by a resolution she made last year.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.