Uptick in COVID-19 cases prompts Juneau officials to raise local risk level to moderate

People, masked and unmasked, in downtown on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Juneau has 80 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and non-residents. And that has triggered the city’s emergency operations center to raise the local risk level to moderate.

That means that beginning at noon on Friday indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people and masks will be required. The city is recommending people instead gather outside.

Indoor bars and gyms must stay at or below 50% of their capacity. Restaurants are recommended to reduce capacity and require reservations. And personal service businesses, like barbers and hairdressers, must require appointments and can’t have waiting areas.

Health officials continue their push for testing and vaccinations. Nearly 65% of Juneau’s population is fully vaccinated.

Anyone 12 years and older can sign up to get vaccinated at juneau.org/vaccine or by calling 586-6000, seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

