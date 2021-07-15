Thursday, July 15th: Shayla Copa, designer and author, scopes out Juneau for her next book next book

From fancy recipes to lavish dinner décor, Shayla Copas’ “Four Seasons of Entertaining” is all about living large. Copas, who is a designer from Little Rock, Arkansas, promises her next book will be more down to earth and will include a chapter that features Juneau. It will be called “Four Seasons of Celebration.”

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Copas talks about plans to do a photo shoot for the Juneau chapter next summer. She’s enlisted the help of two Juneau designers, Jason Clifton and Jeremy Bauer, who own Frenchies Floral Studio. Their assignment: to help her capture the spirit of the ultimate summer solstice dinner party.

Listen to Rhonda McBride’s interview with Shayla Copa and Jeremy Bauer:

During the summer, Juneau Afternoon airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.