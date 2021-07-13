Wednesday, July 14th: Erin Heist’s album, a work in progress. A challenge from the Alaska Design Forum. UAS recognized for its campus living experience. Juneau Public Library. 

KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

by

Although Erin Heist is a familiar name in the Southeast Alaska folk music scene, she’s never recorded an album. Until now.

Erin Heist plans to release her full-length album in the spring of 2022, featuring both original and traditional songs.

On  Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll share one of the songs from her first recording project.

Also on Wednesday’s show:

  • How you can help the Alaska Design Forum create a new card game.
  • Campus life at UAS: why its student housing program made it to the top of a national survey.
  • The Juneau Public Library: the world of books and more.

Join Sheli Delaney for this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

