Newscast – Monday, July 12, 2021

In this newscast:
- Several hundred Filipino Alaskans from around Southeast gathered at Centennial Hall in Juneau this week to get much-needed services from the Philippine Consulate.
- Contractors for Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion project last month.
- Brett Huber, a former top aide to Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy, has returned to the governor’s office after running last year’s campaign against the ballot measure that instituted ranked-choice voting.
- A 21-year-old Anchorage man was indicted on Friday for shooting five people near a downtown gas station where he worked in June.