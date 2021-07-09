KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast

Sitka’s COVID-19 surge driven by unvaccinated cases

by

A sign advertises a vaccination clinic at the Sitka Fire Hall on March 17. (Berett Wilber/KCAW)

Sitka is seeing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since December, with five new infections and three hospitalizations reported today. Over the last week five people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly doubling Sitka’s total for the entire pandemic.

The cases reported today range from a child under 10 to a woman in her 80s, according to city data. All were experiencing symptoms when they were tested. One of the cases is listed as secondary, meaning they had known contact with someone who tested positive. Contact tracing is still in progress for the other four patients.

About a third of Sitka’s cases reported since July 4 have been 19 or younger, including several children under 10.

Nearly all of Sitka’s recent cases have been among people who are not vaccinated. In a press release issued today, Fire Chief Craig Warren said the city would start publishing new cases’ vaccination status on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka health officials have reported 424 local coronavirus cases and 11 hospitalizations. The city’s rolling case rate is now the highest it has been since December.

Read next

Small cruise ship headed to Juneau to quarantine after 3 aboard test positive for COVID-19

The American Constellation is set to arrive early Saturday morning and will stay in town for 10 days

Two of Alaska’s largest employers institute COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The Southcentral Foundation told employees the vaccine requirement will help workers deliver “the highest level of care and safety” to patients. 

Delta variant wasn’t detected in Alaska until a few weeks ago. Now it’s 40% of samples.

State officials say that the variant threatens to boost the number of cases in Alaska, which have been ticking up from recent lows for the past three weeks, and potentially to put new stresses on the state’s health care infrastructure.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications