Sitka’s COVID-19 surge driven by unvaccinated cases

Sitka is seeing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since December, with five new infections and three hospitalizations reported today. Over the last week five people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly doubling Sitka’s total for the entire pandemic.

The cases reported today range from a child under 10 to a woman in her 80s, according to city data. All were experiencing symptoms when they were tested. One of the cases is listed as secondary, meaning they had known contact with someone who tested positive. Contact tracing is still in progress for the other four patients.

About a third of Sitka’s cases reported since July 4 have been 19 or younger, including several children under 10.

Nearly all of Sitka’s recent cases have been among people who are not vaccinated. In a press release issued today, Fire Chief Craig Warren said the city would start publishing new cases’ vaccination status on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka health officials have reported 424 local coronavirus cases and 11 hospitalizations. The city’s rolling case rate is now the highest it has been since December.