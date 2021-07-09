Friday, July 9th: Gary Radford, pushing the limits of endurance at age 65. New life for old fishing nets. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

It’s not every day that someone comes to Juneau, who has bicycled from the Florida Keys to Prudhoe Bay.

But Gary Radford will take time out from his visit with his daughter to share his story on Juneau Afternoon. He finished his 6,000-mile trip two years ago. And now at the age of 65, he’s still pushing the limits of endurance.

Also today:

A new incarnation for those old fishing nets that have outlived their usefulness.

Also on Friday’s show, the Juneau Audubon Society is spotlighting three birds this week: hairy woodpeckers, arctic terns and sea ducks that are known as surf scoters .

