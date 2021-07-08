Thursday, July 8th: Goldbelt Heritage Foundation Culture Camp

The Goldbelt Heritage Foundation’s summer camps are a time when young people are encouraged to explore their roots in Southeast Alaska’s Native languages and culture. High school students can even earn college credit. The program is also designed to help kids keep their learning skills sharp, so they are ready to dive back into their studies when the school year resumes.

The Middle School Camp, which begins on Monday, July 12, will offer students a chance to learn how to harvest and prepare wild foods. Classes in Tlingit language, formline drawing design and cedar weaving will also be taught. There is no cost, but students must apply for the program.

Organizers say there’s still room for a few more applicants but very little time left to sign up. The deadline is Saturday, July 10. Click on this link to apply: Goldbelt Heritage Foundation Summer Camp Information

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, three of the camp’s organizers talked about how to get involved in the program and what students and their families can expect. Guests: Lyle James, Brita Steinberger, and Etienne Sobeloff.

Catch the conversation on Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.