Wednesday, July 7th:  Eaglecrest Ski Area. Alaska Design Forum. Theatre in the Rough. Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

We’re just barely past Solstice, but at the Eaglecrest ski area, thoughts have already turned to winter.
On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon: season passes, a campaign to raise money for snow-making and other off-season projects.
Also:
- Monsters, shipwrecks, and sorcerers. Theatre in the Rough has all that and more in its upcoming performance of Shakespeare’s “Tempest.”
- Harnessing the spirit of playfulness. Why the Alaska Design Forum says it should be part of the artistic process.
- Opportunity knocks at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. A call for proposals for art and history projects.
