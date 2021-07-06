Wednesday, July 7th:  Eaglecrest Ski Area. Alaska Design Forum. Theatre in the Rough. Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

We’re just barely past Solstice, but at the Eaglecrest ski area, thoughts have already turned to winter.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon: season passes, a campaign to raise money for snow-making and other off-season projects.

Also:

Monsters, shipwrecks, and sorcerers. Theatre in the Rough has all that and more in its upcoming performance of Shakespeare’s “Tempest.”

Harnessing the spirit of playfulness. Why the Alaska Design Forum says it should be part of the artistic process.

Opportunity knocks at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. A call for proposals for art and history projects.

