KTOO

Fisheries | Southeast

Dungeness catch down from 2020, but price is up

by

Dungeness crabs. (Angela Denning/KFSK)

Commercial Dungeness crabbers will have a full two-month summer and two-month fall season in most of the region, based on the first week’s catch.

The 2021 Southeast season isn’t off to as strong a start as last year. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports the preliminary catch estimate from the first week is around 711,000 pounds, landed by 163 permit holders. Those numbers are expected to increase as more landings are reported.

Still, that’s less than half of the bumper crop harvested in 2020. Last year saw a first-week catch of around 1.5 million pounds, and the full season harvest went on to be the second highest on record, 6.7 million pounds.

Based on that first week catch, Fish and Game estimates this year’s total catch will wind up around 3.4 million pounds. That’s well above the threshold to allow a full season. Fishing time’s been shortened only a few times in the past two decades because of a weak catch or poor quality crab.

The summer season opened June 15 and will run through August 15.

The average price this year is way up, at $4.20 a pound, more than twice the average from last year. It averaged $1.72 a pound in 2020.

Read next

One dead, two saved after fishing boat sinks in Nushagak Bay

Authorities credit good Samaritans on the scene with helping in the rescue.

Donlin runway and camp site in summer 2014. (Photo by Dean Swope/KYUK)

Orutsararmiut Native Council to challenge Donlin Mine water quality certificate in court

The most recent appeal comes a month after state environmental conservation commissioner Jason Brune upheld the certificate.

Chinook salmon.

State lowers Southeast bag limit for kings amid charter fishing boom

Resident anglers have been cut back from three kings per day to two.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications