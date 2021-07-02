Friday, July 2nd: Juneau Community Band. Taku River flooding update. Oil painter Christine Lewis. Juneau Audubon Society birds of the week.    

With fireworks and parades, there’s plenty to see in Juneau and Douglas over the July 4th holiday — and quite a sound track to go with it, provided by the Juneau Volunteer Marching Band.

It was a festive Friday on Juneau Afternoon with a preview of the band’s concert this Saturday at Marine Park.

Also:

What caused the Taku River to rise to record levels? And does the threat of flooding remain?

A visit with Christine Lewis, a Juneau artist who has a passion for painting outdoors.

Getting to know sharp-shinned hawks, golden crowned kinglets and spotted sandpipers — a few of the birds spotlighted in the Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch.

Listen to all the interviews:

Part 1. Juneau Community Bands. Guests: Sarah McNair-Grove, T.J Hovest and Reece Bleakley.

Part 2. Taku River Flooding. Guest: Aaron Jacobs, National Weather Service.

Part 3. A Passion for Painting. Guest: Christine Lewis.

Part 4. Juneau Audubon Society Birdwatch. Guest: Brenda Wright

Join Rhonda McBride for Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.