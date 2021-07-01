What to know about firework and COVID-19 safety during Fourth of July weekend in Juneau

The Fourth of July is this Sunday and many Americans are eager to celebrate after more than a year of social distancing. But Juneau’s city officials still want people to be mindful when attending crowded events and setting off fireworks.

Earlier this year, the city’s assembly passed new measures for how fireworks can be used on holidays like Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

This weekend, people can set them off starting Saturday at 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. and then again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight. In addition to the limited hours, there are restrictions based on the types of fireworks you’re using.

Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove said as a rule of thumb, if the fireworks you have are really loud, you’ll want to set them off far away from any neighborhood.

“Basically, if you have a tube and it’s over three-quarters of an inch, that’s going to be a concussive firework,” Cosgrove said. “You can use those but you need to be outside the roaded service area and outside the fire service area.”

The roaded service area extends a half-mile beyond any existing road and the fire service area extends from the end of Thane to Cohen Drive. If you’re heading out to North Douglas, the end of the fire service area is at the boat launch or beyond the houses up Fish Creek Road. If you’re on the other end of Douglas Island, Cosgrove said you need to go to the end of Sandy Beach.

“And of course the fire service area is all of Lemon Creek, all of Mendenhall Valley and all of the downtown areas,” she said. “Things like cone fountains and wheels and torches and sparklers, those things are allowed year-round. Holiday fireworks like roman candles, black cats, bottle rockets, etc. can be used on private property during those hours that I talked about.”

It’s also one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Juneau police officers, who will be citing people for violating the fireworks guidelines. The fine is $250 for a first offense and $500 with a mandatory court appearance for doing it again.

Those who have concerns about fireworks over the weekend can call 586-0600 for non-emergencies. City officials are also asking people to remain careful when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. They say people who haven’t been fully vaccinated should still wear a mask while in crowded areas.

“I hope people have fun,” Cosgrove said. “It’s been a long year, so go out, have fun, be mindful of your neighbors and just be respectful of everybody’s needs while you’re out there.”

There will be a large city-wide fireworks display on July 3 at 11:59 p.m. Smoke Signals in Douglas is selling fireworks from noon to 7 p.m. on July 3 while supplies last.

Douglas Fourth of July Committee has pieced together a series of family-friendly events like a soapbox car show, a raffle and the parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Devil’s Club Brewing Company will host a Hot Dog Independence Party on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and of course, there will be a parade in Juneau at noon on that day as well.