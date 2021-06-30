KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday June 30th: Fourth of July, Douglas style. Methodist Church BBQ. Juneau Police Chief on fireworks. First Friday round-up.

by

The Douglas Independence Day parade starts at 3:00 p.m. Photo courtesy of the Douglas July 4th Committee.

 

From parades to soap box derbies to bands on the beach, Douglas’ homegrown July 4th celebration is sure to draw big crowds this holiday weekend. On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the Douglas July 4th Committee will roll out their plans for a weekend full of fun.

Also:

  • One of the biggest barbecues of the year. A tradition that goes back more than forty years, thanks to the Douglas Community United Methodist Church
  • Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer talks about fireworks safety.
  • And July’s First Friday arts round-up.

Sheli DeLaney is your host for this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

