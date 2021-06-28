Community remembers Jaclyn Welcome, raises awareness about homelessness

Several dozen mourners gathered in a park in Anchorage Sunday evening to remember Jaclyn Welcome, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot on June 20.

The event was hosted by First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Matt Schultz said the service was about more than just remembering Welcome’s life.

“We gathered together to mourn and to share our grief following this horrific, tragic event, but also we’re here to lift up and to proclaim with all of our might, that she and all people who experience homelessness are people, human beings, God’s beloved children,” Schultz said.

Welcome was the only person who died from a June 20 mass shooting that injured four others. She was experiencing homelessness at the time she was shot in a downtown parking lot.

The alleged murderer, 21-year-old Anthony Herring, was an employee of a nearby gas station.

According to a criminal complaint, Herring argued with homeless people in the downtown area before returning early the next morning and opening fire. It’s not clear whether Welcome — or homeless people in general — were the intended target of the shooting.

The National Coalition to End Homelessness documented at least 39 cases of homeless people being killed between 2018 and 2019. In a 2020 report, it said that homeless people are more likely to be subject to violence because they are sometimes targeted and because they are easier to attack since they don’t have houses. But homelessness is not a federally protected class.

Schultz said it’s an important time to remember the humanity of everyone.

“It’s been a difficult year in terms of the public rhetoric. And I think that is a big factor here,” he said.

Welcome’s family also spoke at the service. One of her sisters, Amy Welcome, lamented the loss of Jaclyn and called for more services for those with substance abuse problems.

“I know that if she didn’t have anything, she found a way to get people what they needed. Even if it came off of her own, out of her own bag, the last thing she had … The only thing that I could wish for is more resources,” said Amy Welcome.

“I think we all share the same wish my family and I — we just wish we had more time with her. More days with her, more hugs, more words,” said sister Desiree Montenegro.

“She doesn’t know and can’t understand what kept dragging her back to the streets but she accepts it. She’s probably better and more at peace at home,” said her mother Genevieve Nathan, translated from sign language by Amy Welcome.

After the service, attendee Nicole Matteson said she struggled with homelessness about a decade ago. During that time, she said, she became good friends with Jaclyn Welcome. Matteson said they lost touch, but she wanted to come to the service to remember Welcome’s sense of humor.

“We would have moments together and we would laugh so hard. And I mean, we’d almost wet our pants. We laughed so hard together. She was an amazing person,” said Matteson.

Others remembered Welcome’s kindness and generosity.