Newscast – Friday, June 25 , 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes expressed confidence Friday that the House will vote on Monday to avert much of state government shutting down.
  • The pandemic may be waning in the state, but its ripple effects have made for a weird summer for visitor industry businesses and for seasonal workers trying to decide if it’s even worth coming back for a short summer.
  • A discovery of baby dinosaur bones on Alaska’s North Slope has paleontologists rethinking the animal’s lives and physiology.
