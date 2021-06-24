Newscast – Thursday, June 24 , 2021

In this newscast:
- Nearly 250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed at Juneau’s airport since the shots were made available there in mid-May, but public health officials continue to see a decrease in demand for the shots.
- In the latest installment of KTOO’s avalanche series, Claire Stremple explores the mix of personal choices and policy decisions that keep people in at-risk areas.
- Construction is underway as workers fix the bumpy road work on Glacier Highway to improve access for pedestrians and vehicles.