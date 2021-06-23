Wednesday, June 23rd: Mixing it up with Arias Hoyle. Serving seniors in Southeast Alaska.  

Arias Hoyle is not quite 20-years-old, yet he already has a long list of music videos and recordings to his credit.

He goes by the name, Air Jazz — and on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, he’ll talk with KTOO’s Chandre Szafran about how his rap and hip hop music has a unique ingredient in the mix: his Tlingit heritage.

Also on this program: Meeting the needs of seniors in these challenging times. Catholic Community Service says there are lots of ways you can help.

Catch some conversation on Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.