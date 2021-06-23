KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, June 23rd: Mixing it up with Arias Hoyle. Serving seniors in Southeast Alaska.  

by

Arias Hoyle says he began speaking Tlingit in middle school, and it seemed perfectly natural to incorporate it into his music.

Arias Hoyle is not quite 20-years-old, yet he already has a long list of music videos and recordings to his credit.

He goes by the name, Air Jazz — and on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, he’ll talk with KTOO’s Chandre  Szafran about how his rap and hip hop music has a unique ingredient in the mix: his Tlingit heritage.

Also on this program: Meeting the needs of seniors in these challenging times. Catholic Community Service says there are lots of ways you can help.

Catch some conversation on Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

